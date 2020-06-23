NCAC Online Gallery

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The North Country Arts Council Virtual (online) Gallery is up and running and there is some fantastic work.
Take a tour through our online gallery and check out work from this week's featured artist, Stephen Yaussi!
Stephen melds the worlds of art and architecture to create "functional art," in which he uses "functional, social and environmental criteria, with a design aesthetic that enhances the human experience."
See Stephen Yaussi’s work as well as the other artists: HERE:
