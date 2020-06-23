NCAC Online Gallery

Beautiful Art by local Artists

NCAC Online Gallery
The View: by Stephen Yaussi (Source: North Country Arts Council)
By Craig Thornton | June 23, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT - Updated June 23 at 9:34 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

The North Country Arts Council Virtual (online) Gallery is up and running and there is some fantastic work.

Take a tour through our online gallery and check out work from this week's featured artist, Stephen Yaussi!

Stephen melds the worlds of art and architecture to create "functional art," in which he uses "functional, social and environmental criteria, with a design aesthetic that enhances the human experience."

See Stephen Yaussi’s work as well as the other artists: HERE:

North Country Arts Council Face Book Page

North Country Arts Council Website

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.