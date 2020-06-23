7 News takes city to court, seeks Finn documents

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - 7 News is taking the city of Watertown to court, to try to force it to release a secret report about former city manager Rick Finn.
In a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court, lawyers for 7 News write the city has failed to show a legal basis for withholding the documents.
Through our lawyers, 7 News has tried for months to make the Finn report public, only to have our Freedom of Information Law requests repeatedly turned down by city officials. The only option left to us was to go to court.
Finn resigned in January, after a complaint from Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin Gardner that he created a “hostile work environment.” That complaint led to an investigation by “HR Consultants,” a company the city hired.
The Watertown city council ultimately concluded Finn did not create a hostile work environment, but he quit anyway.
And there’s the contradiction - the city council says Finn did not create a hostile work environment, but Gardner told us she saw a small portion of the report HR Consultants prepared and it concluded Finn did create a hostile work environment.
Who’s right?
The only way to know for sure is to see the report, a report prepared with city taxpayer money.
Plus, Gardner has now been put on unpaid leave while the city tries to fire her for the way she allegedly handled things. The report might shed light on that as well.
But city government has refused to turn over all - or even part of - the Finn report. City hall has basically argued that since there was no official finding that Finn created a hostile work environment, releasing the document would invade his privacy.
(They’ve also argued the privacy of other city employees would be invaded if the report was released. We’ve pointed out they could black out those parts of the report.)
Our lawyers point out that the city has produced no proof Finn would be hurt by public disclosure of the report, and that the information we’re seeking is exactly what the Freedom of Information Law is designed for.
Why is this a big deal?
Here’s why, in the words our lawyers used:
“(The city) simply cannot argue with a straight face that an investigation and Report which ultimately led to the resignation of a top city official “did not result in disciplinary action” just because the initial allegations which led to the investigation may not have led directly to Mr. Finn’s resignation.”
“Indeed, if allowed to prevail, (the city’s) argument would mean that public agencies can do whatever they want behind closed doors to get rid of problem employees and keep those actions secret so long as they make a self-serving statement that certain allegations were found unsubstantiated.
“Such a rule is antithetical to the basic purpose of FOIL and should not be countenanced.”
So to us, the withholding of the report raises another issue: could the city use such reports as a bargaining chip, to say “Resign quietly, and we’ll make the report go away”?
Ultimately, our lawyers write - and we agree - “the public interest in disclosure far outweighs the privacy interests of a high-ranking city official.” That’s why we’re trying so hard to pry this report out of the city’s hands.
The case has been assigned to state Supreme Court Judge James McClusky. We’ll keep you posted on our progress.
