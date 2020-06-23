No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County’s total number of people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus stands at 86.
Officials said no one is hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 80 have recovered from the virus.
There are 121 people in precautionary quarantine, 19 in mandatory quarantine and 6 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 7,241 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County’s total number of cases remains at 216.
Of those cases, 211 have been released from isolation.
No one is hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
To date, 16,167 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
