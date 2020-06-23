North country unemployment rate remains in double digits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s good news and bad news when it comes to the north country’s jobless rate for the month of May.
The good news is, the percentage of people out of work isn’t as high as it was in April.
The bad news is, the tri-county region is still seeing double-digit unemployment that skyrocketed since May of last year.
In Jefferson County, May’s jobless rate was 12 percent, up from the year before when the rate was 4.6 percent.
In April, the first full month of New York’s COVID-19 shutdown, the unemployment rate was 16.9 percent , up 11.5 percent from the year before when it was 5.4 percent.
St. Lawrence County’s unemployment rate in May was 10.3 percent, an increase of 5.4 percent over a year ago.
The jobless rate last month in St. Lawrence County was 14 percent.
In Lewis County, May’s jobless rate was 9.5 percent, up from 4.6 percent the year before.
Lewis County saw 14.4 percent unemployment in April.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 15.3 percent to 14.5 percent between April and May 2020.
