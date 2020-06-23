Ogdensburg man allegedly raped girl over several years

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 23 year old Ogdensburg man is accused of raping a child over several years, beginning when the girl was 12.
City police arrested John Consolini of 318 King Street.
He's charged with second and third-degree rape and first-degree criminal contempt.
According to police, Consolini first raped the 12 year old girl approximately 3 years ago. The sexual contact continued until this June, they said.
Consolini was charged with criminal contempt for allegedly violating a stay away order of protection.
He was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and was ordered held the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond.
The Ogdensburg Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the United States Department of Homeland Security and the St. Lawrence County Child Advocacy Center.
