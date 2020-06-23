Patrick J. Long, of South Colton

Born in Potsdam, NY on August 24, 1977, a son of the late John and Sally Fountain Long, he graduated from the Colton-Pierrepont Central School, Class of 1995 and married Mandy L. Burns on May 23, 1998. He was a skilled welder and millwright, working most recently for Hoosier Magnetics in Ogdensburg. In his free time, Patrick enjoyed hunting, camping and riding atv’s, but found his most enjoyment came from being with his children and grandchildren Patrick was truly one of a kind with a big heart and was loved by many and will be truly missed. Memorial donations in Patrick’s memory can be made to the Colton Fire Department and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Patrick J. Long.