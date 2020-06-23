Patrick J. Long, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patrick J. Long, a resident of 544 Windmill Road, Colton, passed away suddenly at his home on June 19, 2020. There will be no services, per Patrick’s wishes. He is survived by his wife of 22 years Mandy, Colton; a son Jonathan Long and his partner, Acacia Richards, Colton; a daughter, Karrie and Dennis Streeter Jr., Waddington; two beloved grandchildren, Remington and Madalyn Streeter; two sisters, Jenny and Scott Tower, Tupper Lake; Kylie McKinley, Colton; a brother, Major and Kacey McKinley, Massena as well as several nieces and nephews. Patrick was pre-deceased by his father, John R. Long and his mother, Sally M. (Fountain) Long.
Born in Potsdam, NY on August 24, 1977, a son of the late John and Sally Fountain Long, he graduated from the Colton-Pierrepont Central School, Class of 1995 and married Mandy L. Burns on May 23, 1998. He was a skilled welder and millwright, working most recently for Hoosier Magnetics in Ogdensburg. In his free time, Patrick enjoyed hunting, camping and riding atv’s, but found his most enjoyment came from being with his children and grandchildren Patrick was truly one of a kind with a big heart and was loved by many and will be truly missed. Memorial donations in Patrick’s memory can be made to the Colton Fire Department and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Patrick J. Long.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.