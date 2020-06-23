Primary day starts slow in north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Not many people showed up to vote Tuesday morning, primary day in New York state and northern New York.
180 people voted in Jefferson County, 48 people voted in Lewis County, and 1,344 people voted in St. Lawrence County.
Why so few voters? A couple of explanations appeared likely Tuesday.
- There isn’t much going on. Democrats have a presidential primary and can pick from 11 candidates, but the exercise is mostly pointless - Joe Biden is already the Democratic nominee. So voting Tuesday is really just a way of showing your enthusiasm.
- COVID-19 has prompted many people to vote absentee. Example: in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, Jefferson County had 341 absentees. This year, the Board of Elections has sent out 3,456 and has gotten back 2,408.
There are two local races in St. Lawrence County which are drawing voter interest. In the race for St. Lawrence County Judge, Nicole Duve and Greg Storie are competing today on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines. If Duve wins all three, she’ll knock Storie off the ballot, essentially winning the election now rather than in November.
And again, absentee votes will likely play a big role: for example, 2,188 absentee ballots have been sent to St. Lawrence County Republicans, and 1,1618 returned.
In the race for Ogdensburg city court judge, something similar is going on. Ramona Breen and Marcia LeMay are competing on the Republican and Independence lines. In ogdensburg alone, 184 absentrees have been sent out, 127 returned.
If the results tonight in the St. Lawrence County judge and Ogdensburg judge race are close, we will not know who won for more than a week. Counting absentees starts next Wednesday, July 1.
Early voting wasn’t a big deal for this primary; again, that may be a reflection of COVID-19 concerns. 83 people voted early in Jefferson County, 162 in St. Lawrence County and 27 in Lewis County.
