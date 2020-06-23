Primary day: what’s on the ballot

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s primary day in New York and top on the ballot is the race for the Democratic presidential nominee – although the vote won’t make a difference at this point.
In fact, the state Board of Elections cancelled the primary after it became obvious former Vice President Joe Biden is the nominee, only to have a judge put the vote back on the calendar.
There are also two primaries for judge in St. Lawrence County.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
On the ballot besides Biden are Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Mike Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Michael Bennet, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, and Deval Patrick.
Of greater consequence are two votes for judge in St. Lawrence County.
Democrat Nicole Duve and Republican Greg Storie are running for county court judge.
Duve is not only a Democrat; she's on the Working Families Party line as well.
She's also running on the Republican, Conservative, and Independence party lines.
Those are the three lines Storie is running on.
So, if Duve wins the Republican, Conservative, and Independence primaries tonight, she will have effectively won the election.
There is a similar situation in Ogdensburg, where Republican Ramona Breen and Democrat Marcia LeMay are running for city court.
Breen also has the Conservative and Independence line, but LeMay is also running as a Republican and Independence candidate.
That creates the possibility that LeMay could win the Republican and Independence primaries, leaving Breen with only the Conservative line.
Will we know the results of the judge races tonight? Maybe, maybe not. There are a lot of absentee ballots out in St. Lawrence County, and they won't be counted for another week.
We’ll have results from all the primaries – final or not – at 10 p.m. on 7 News Tonight on Fox and at 11 p.m. on 7 News Tonight on WWNY.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.