Primary night: Biden sweeps north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joe Biden, who is already the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, won the Democratic primary in New York state Tuesday night.
Part of that was the north country, where Biden swept all three counties.
With nearly all of the vote counted in Jefferson County, Biden led Bernie Sanders 598-200. No other Democrat came close. Biden got 66 percent of the vote in Jefferson County.
Similarly, in Lewis County Biden took 61 percent of the vote, beating Sanders 145-53. Again, no other Democrat came close.
And with almost all of the vote counted in St. Lawrence County, (96 percent) Biden led Sanders 1,029-414. Biden got just under 60 percent of the vote.
In theory, the results could change because there are a large number of absentee ballots still to be counted in all three counties. But as a practical matter, with Biden winning by lopsided margins in all three counties among people who voted Tuesday, it’s unlikely absentees will change the outcome.
Why? Because absentee ballots tend to follow the same pattern as in-person voting, so if someone - in this case, Biden - wins by a large margin among voters Tuesday, he’s highly likely to do the same with absentees.
Statewide, Biden picked up about 66 percent of the Democratic vote, according to the Associated Press.
