Primary night: Storie takes three wins, LeMay takes two

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Republican candidate for St. Lawrence County judge turned back a challenge Tuesday night that could have knocked him off the ballot.
Also Tuesday night, the Democrat running for Ogdensburg city court won the right to run as a Republican as well.
For voters, it means they’ll have a choice for St. Lawrence County Court judge in November, and a choice for Ogdensburg city court judge as well.
It’s all a little complicated.
St. Lawrence County Court
Democrat Nicole Duve and Republican Greg Storie are running for county court judge.
But each of them is running for county court judge as a minor party candidate as well - Duve has the Working Families Party line, and Storie has the Conservative and Independence Party lines.
Because of a peculiarity in the law governing how people run for judge, Duve was also able to run as a Republican, Conservative and Independence Party candidate Tuesday night.
Had she won the Republican, Conservative and Independence primaries, she would have left Storie with no line to run on in November. The election would have been over Tuesday night.
She did not win. Not by a large margin.
With all of the vote counted, Storie beat her in the Republican primary 2,947 - 410; Storie beat her in the Conservative primary 107-15; Storie beat her in the Independence Party primary 133-50.
So with that out of the way, it’s on to November with Duve, the Democrat, versus Storie, the Republican.
Ogdensburg City Court
Something similar went on in the Ogdensburg city court race, but the outcome was different.
There, Democrat Marcia LeMay challenged Republican Ramona Breen, in both Republican and Independence Party primaries.
And LeMay won both: 190-114 in the Republican primary, 28-13 in the Independence Party primary.
Breen will still be on the November ballot, because she also has the Conservative Party line.
There are a larger than normal number of absentee ballots out in each judge race, which won’t be counted until next Wednesday. But they are highly, highly unlikely to change things, given the margins of victory for Storie and LeMay Tuesday night.
