Prince the pony visits nursing home residents

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Prince the pony, an 8 year old therapy animal, greeted residents at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Tuesday.
COVID-19 restrictions have kept visitors out of the facility for the past several weeks, so this visit from outside was welcomed.
"They have actually been looking forward to it a lot. We have been doing a lot of one-on-one actives and our pony used to come in once a month to do visits with them and the lack of pet therapy has affected them," said Danielle Coles, activities director.
The nursing home is also trying to have a singer make window visits.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.