Rangers battle large ground fire in town of Fowler

TOWN OF FOWLER, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a wildfire burning in the town of Fowler where you might not expect one.
It's beneath the surface of land on Chub Lake Road and occasionally makes its way to the top.
It's what state forest rangers like Will Benzel call a ground fire.
"It starts off as a surface fire and then when the fire gets into the duff layer, it goes underground," he said.
According to Benzel, rangers have been on scene since Monday.
But the owner of the land, Max Tessmer, says local fire crews had been fighting the flames since late last week.
"I heard about it Friday," he said.
To battle an underground blaze, Benzel says they need to create a control line.
Rangers dig under the organic material, also called a duff layer, to the unburnable minerals underneath.
"The idea is to dig down to that mineral soil so that if the fire burns up to the line, it will not cross," said Benzel.
The fire has hotspots, meaning the flames have traveled from underground and ignited fuels on the surface.
"We attack those individual hotspot areas and extinguish those," said Benzel.
He says the fire has burned about six acres and the cause is still unknown.
But, Benzel says this time of year, ground fires aren't uncommon.
"This is the type of fire that results from not putting out a campfire, or not putting out your brush pile if you choose to burn a brush pile," he said.
Tessmer says the fire isn't a threat to the house on the property and he's thankful for all of the crews that have helped.
"It's amazing. These guys, the volunteers especially, they do this because they want to. And these guys from DEC are great guys," he said.
The rangers will continue to dig and hose down hotspots.
Benzel says without significant rain, the ground fire could take weeks to put out.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.