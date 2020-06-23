Stefanik in favor of reopening U.S. - Canadian border in phases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Should the U.S. - Canadian border be reopened in phases?
Right now, it's outright closed to non-essential travel until July 21.
North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she would be in favor of looking at reopening the U.S. - Canadian border in New York state first to people who live within a certain radius around the border. Stefanik stressed the importance of tourism on the region in both the north country and southeastern Ontario.
"I think that's a good solution for people who are used to crossing the border to get a coffee, have dinner, go grocery shopping, come to their seasonal homes in either direction. I think that's a creative, proactive solution to gradually reopening and getting back to where we were," said Stefanik (R. - 21st District).
She says the challenge is getting Canadian lawmakers on board.
Other solutions to reopening the border include having temperatures taken at customs and having travelers answer COVID-19 questions.
Stefanik also wonders why other elected officials aren’t pushing for a phased reopening.
