Stefanik in favor of reopening U.S. - Canadian border in phases

Stefanik in favor of reopening U.S. - Canadian border in phases
U.S. -Canada border (Source: MGN Online)
June 23, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 4:54 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Should the U.S. - Canadian border be reopened in phases?

Right now, it's outright closed to non-essential travel until July 21.

North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she would be in favor of looking at reopening the U.S. - Canadian border in New York state first to people who live within a certain radius around the border. Stefanik stressed the importance of tourism on the region in both the north country and southeastern Ontario.

"I think that's a good solution for people who are used to crossing the border to get a coffee, have dinner, go grocery shopping, come to their seasonal homes in either direction. I think that's a creative, proactive solution to gradually reopening and getting back to where we were," said Stefanik (R. - 21st District).

She says the challenge is getting Canadian lawmakers on board.

Other solutions to reopening the border include having temperatures taken at customs and having travelers answer COVID-19 questions.

Stefanik also wonders why other elected officials aren’t pushing for a phased reopening.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.