Thomas Wright, 34, formerly of Ogdensburg

BOULDER, C.O. (WWNY) - Graveside services for Thomas Wright, age 34 of Boulder, CO and formerly of Ogdensburg, Lake Placid & Keene Valley will be held on Monday June 29, 2020 at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery with Rev. Linda Foody officiating.
Thomas Stuart Wright was born on March 28th, 1986 in Ogdensburg, NY. From the very beginning, he was determined to live by his own rules. Never one to abide by convention for its own sake, Tom spent the next thirty-four years guided by curiosity and an enduring sense of adventure.
He grew up in the St. Lawrence Valley of northern New York, where Boy Scouting brought him to his great love of camping, paddling and rock climbing. Tom achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Upon receiving his BS in Geology from St. Lawrence University, he was drawn to the Shawangunks, and then to the High Peaks of the northern Adirondacks. It was in Boulder, Colorado that Tom finally made his home. Tom also enjoyed ice climbing and back country skiing.
Tom was excited about any branch of science and passionate about rock. His love of nature and outdoorsman’s spirit took him around the globe, from his beloved Adirondacks to Greece, Patagonia, Mexico, and all corners of the United States. He was never more comfortable than when he was in nature, and he was never happier than when he could share his adventures with friends. Sharing experiences with friends and family always included excellent food.
Tom was equally defined by his compassion and generosity with those he loved. Wherever he went, Tom found friends who shared his values and who appreciated his inherent kindness, intelligence, and good humor. He demonstrated his love in different ways, including liberal application of food, drink, and powerful coffee. Tom was a great cook and feasts always ended with plans for the next one. We all have treasured memories of these times spent together, now given greater weight by his passing.
Tom passed away June 6th, 2020 in Lakewood, Colorado from injuries sustained in a climbing accident. He spent his final days surrounded by close friends and his family, secure in their love. He is survived by his mother Karen Wright of Ogdensburg, uncle Timothy Wright of Ogdensburg, uncle Brian Lauber and aunt Cheryl Lauber of Claudville, VA, grandmother Dorothy Lauber of Heuvelton, brother Noah Wright of Lake Hill, NY, sister Ellen Wright and brother-in-law Joshua Baublitz of Wyalusing, PA. He is predeceased by his father William Wright, aunt Dr. Nanette Gordon, aunt Bonnie Wright, grandmother Leona Gordon, grandfather Robert W. Lauber, and beloved uncle Robert G. Lauber.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Colorado Outward Bound School Scholarship, 5161 Sheridan Blvd, Denver, CO 80212; or the Longhouse Council Boy Scouts of America, 2803 Brewerton Road, Syracuse, NY 13211. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
