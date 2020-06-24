Cooler & less humid for a few days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rain showers moved through overnight, but Wednesday should be mostly dry.
It will also be less humid. Highs will be in the low 70s under partly sunny skies.
It will be choppy on Lake Ontario. There’s a small craft advisory and a beach hazard statement until 8 p.m. High waves and strong currents could make it dangerous for boaters and swimmers.
It should be a pleasant night. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.
There’s a small chance of rain Thursday and Friday and both days will be mostly sunny. It will be in the mid-70s Thursday and around 80 on Friday.
Rain is likely on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
It will also be in in the upper 70s on Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny.
It will be mostly sunny with highs around 80 on Monday.
It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday.
