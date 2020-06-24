COVID-19: 1 new case in Jefferson County, 0 in St. Lawrence

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new case of COVID-19 was reported Wednesday in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County’s total number of people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus is now 87.
Officials said one person is hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 80 have recovered from the virus.
There are 119 people in precautionary quarantine, 14 in mandatory quarantine and 6 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 7,318 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County’s total number of cases remains at 216.
Of those cases, 211 have been released from isolation.
No one is hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
To date, 16,266 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
