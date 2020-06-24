Crash caused by man who inhaled compressed gas, deputies say

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say an Ogdensburg man caused his car to go off the road after he inhaled a compressed gas and passed out.
Deputies say ingesting the compressed gas inhalant compromised 45 year old Jeffrey Bresett’s driving ability and consciousness.
The crash happened Monday on State Route 68 in the town of Canton. Bresett’s car went off the road and his guide rails. Bresett was not injured.
He was ticketed for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving. He will appear in Canton town court at a later date.
