Dorothy B. LeClair, 97, of Ellisburg

ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dorothy B. LeClair, Weaver Rd, Town of Ellisburg passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 23rd. She was 97 years old.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 29th at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Sandy Creek.
Dorothy was born December 20, 1922 in Boylston, NY the daughter to Oren E. and Edith Barker. She graduated from Adams Free Academy in June, 1939. Dorothy married Harold R. LeClair August 25, 1946 he passed away June 27, 1966.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Linda Crast (Chris), Lori (Dick) Krebs, and her son Fred (Sue) LeClair, all of Sandy Creek; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer, Ottawa, Ill; Jessica, Sandy Creek; Erik, Burnt Hill, NY; Scott, Litchfield, OH; Mike, Glenville, NY; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy and Harold owned and operated their family farm in Mannsville for several years. After Harold passed away she went to work as a clerk for Wheeler’s Drug Store in Lacona, NY.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
