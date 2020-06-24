3 hurt in building collapse near Black River

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three people were hurt when a building under construction collapsed Wednesday afternoon just outside the village of Black River.
Emergency crews were called to Black River Electrical Mechanical at 29641 Maple Street at 1:38 p.m.
According to Black River Fire Chief Matthew Carpenter, 3 workers were injured, 2 of them seriously.
One person was airlifted from the scene. Two others were rushed by ambulance to Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center.
Carpenter said a pole barn was under construction when the roof truss system collapsed.
