3 hurt in building collapse near Black River
June 24, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 3:03 PM

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three people were hurt when a building under construction collapsed Wednesday afternoon just outside the village of Black River.

Emergency crews were called to Black River Electrical Mechanical at 29641 Maple Street at 1:38 p.m.

According to Black River Fire Chief Matthew Carpenter, 3 workers were injured, 2 of them seriously.

One person was airlifted from the scene. Two others were rushed by ambulance to Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center.

Carpenter said a pole barn was under construction when the roof truss system collapsed.

7 News has reporters on the scene. We’ll update this story as information becomes available.

