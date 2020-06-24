Fire leaves at least 4 homeless in Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - At least 4 people were left homeless after fire severely damaged a multi-family home in Evans Mills Wednesday afternoon.
Volunteers were called to 8500 Leray Street in the village.
No injuries were reported. Officials said a neighbor knocked on residents’ doors to let them know the home was on fire.
The upper portion of the house was gutted, officials said.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the people who lost their homes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.