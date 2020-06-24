Florence Bajjaly, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Florence Bajjaly, 96, of Mill Street, passed away June 22, 2020, at her home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, her caregivers and family.
Miss Bajjaly was born January 9, 1924, in Watertown, daughter of Namie N. and Marie (Otakie) Bajjaly. She graduated from Watertown High School and the Watertown School of Commerce. Soon after her education Miss Bajjaly began her career in the paper industry, beginning at Taggart’s Paper Mill, later St. Regis Paper Company, retiring as Traffic Manager after forty seven years of service. After her retirement, she was the Republican Chairman for several years. The only woman in Jefferson County to hold that position.
Miss Bajjaly was a life member of Trinity Episcopal Church, during World War II she volunteered at the USO, and was a longtime member of the Watertown Golf Club.
Miss Bajjaly is survived by several nieces and nephews, including her nephew and caregiver, Phillip J. Bajjaly. Four brothers, Fred, Philip, Frank, Dr. Floyd L. and two sisters, Freda Bajjaly, Olga Ball, all died before her.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in North Watertown Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 502 Franklin Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY 13601. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
