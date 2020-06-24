Florence Bajjaly, 96, of Watertown

Miss Bajjaly was born January 9, 1924, in Watertown, daughter of Namie N. and Marie (Otakie) Bajjaly. She graduated from Watertown High School and the Watertown School of Commerce. Soon after her education Miss Bajjaly began her career in the paper industry, beginning at Taggart’s Paper Mill, later St. Regis Paper Company, retiring as Traffic Manager after forty seven years of service. After her retirement, she was the Republican Chairman for several years. The only woman in Jefferson County to hold that position.