Gouverneur school district fielded concerns about murder victim’s household

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - 7 News has learned the Gouverneur Central School District fielded concerns about the household of a high school senior who was murdered.
District Superintendent Lauren French says parents in the district came to her office with very specific information about the children who lived at 135 Rowley Street.
That's the home where 18 year old Treyanna Summerville was found dead this week.
A 13 year old girl is charged with her murder.
"I had parents that indicated concerns and I always said the same thing to them, 'You are obligated to call the police or CPS (Child Protective Services),'" said French.
French says the parents followed up with her and said the concerns were addressed.
According to the Gouverneur Police Department, officers were called to 135 Rowley Street multiple times over the last 7 years for a variety of issues, including child abuse and neglect.
The police responded to the home 16 times, but the department has 25 total reports relating to members of the family, officials said.
We don’t know the outcome of those calls; a 7 News Freedom of Information request to see the police reports was denied.
