Hundreds receive free food and milk in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A drive-thru food distribution in Clayton fed hundreds of local families Wednesday morning, handing out thousands of pounds of food in under 2 hours.
The American Dairy Association North East held the event at Cerow Park.
More than 18,000 pounds of food and 2,000 gallons of milk were available.
Food boxes included meat, produce, and dairy products.
The food and dairy is purchased by the federal government under the Coronavirus Assistance Food Program.
"The response was great in the beginning. It slowed down a little bit, but we got rid of everything. We had almost 1,000 boxes between food, dairy, and produce, and 2,000 gallons of milk. People were lined up at 7:15 this morning when we got here with a start time of 10 o'clock," said Cathy Hobb, American Dairy Association North East.
Wednesday’s event contributed to the American Dairy Association North East’s goal of distributing 200,000 gallons of milk during June, which is National Dairy Month.
