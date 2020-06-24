A little lie leads to a sweet surprise

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The rain stopped just in time for 90-year-old Helen Coney to get the surprise she never saw coming: her 90th birthday celebration.
“Oh, I was just ecstatic,” the LaFargeville woman said. “I didn’t know all of this was going on for me.”
In the meantime her best friend Yvonne Angus was setting up the surprise of her lifetime.
“I do not like to tell lies and I’ve been lying to this poor lady all day long,” Angus said. “I feel bad, but it was worth it.”
Coney has lived what she describes as a wonderful life. She sings, is a chef, and has been a member of Omar-Fishers Landing United Church for 59 years.
“It’s a little church and we just are like family,” she said. “You see what great thing they did for me today.”
Angus and Coney met at church when Angus was just 10 years old. She says no one is more loved by her community than Helen.
"I said if anyone deserves a drive-by, its Helen, so that's what we did."
Reflecting on the last 90 years, Coney said, “I think it’s the way you live your life for people to join in and do a good deed.
The parade is just a testament to how loved she truly is.
“Thank you for being such a great friend, Helen,” Angus said. “I love you.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.