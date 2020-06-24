2 more COVID-19 cases reported in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County has now counted 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Two cases were added to the list Wednesday. Public health officials said they were identified Wednesday morning and are in isolation at home. That makes a total of six people in isolation.
The county reported its 31st case on Tuesday.
Thirty-nine people are under quarantine.
A total of 3,708 people have been tested, with negative results for 3,670 of them. Results are pending for five tests.
Twenty-seven people have recovered.
