Morning Checkup: infusions at Samaritan

June 24, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 8:27 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Infusions are often used to treat chronic illnesses and conditions. It’s a service that’s available at Samaritan Medical Center.

Diane Jesmore is a registered nurse at Samaritan.

She explains that an infusion is simply the administration of IV medications and fluids.

She explained it during the Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch it in the video above.

You can call Samaritan at 315-779-5276 to find out more.

