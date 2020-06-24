Mountainfest 2020 canceled due to pandemic

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s Mountainfest has been called off.
It was originally scheduled for June but was postponed to August 27 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now it has been canceled altogether.
“It was determined that this event be cancelled for the best interests of the health and welfare of our soldiers, families, and the community,” said a Facebook post by Fort Drum FMWR (Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation).
The event is an on-post celebration with headline entertainment, military equipment displays, demonstrations, children’s games, bounce houses, and food and beverage concessions.
