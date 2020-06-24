Mr. Eugene (Gene) Z. Fitchette, 89, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Eugene (Gene) Z. Fitchette, 89, passed away Tuesday, June 23rd, at his home, under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
There will be a private graveside service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Clayton. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm, at the home of his daughter, Kathy Bond, on Saturday June 27th, on House Road in the Town of Clayton.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Gene was born June 6th, 1931, in LaFargeville, the son of the late Eugene (Jack) and Emma Ingerson Fitchette. He attended schools in LaFargeville and Clayton.
On June 6th, 1953, he married the former Mary Decker in Clayton.
Gene and Mary operated a dairy farm until going to work for the Town of Clayton, retiring after 20 years. Once he went to work for the Town, he changed his farm to raising Beef Cattle.
He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and snowmobiling.
Surviving besides his wife Mary are two sons, Randy of Clayton, and Eugene (Donna) of Depauville; five daughters, Bonnie (Scott) Lawrence, Barbara (Terry) Fox, Susie (Joe) Bond, Kathy Bond, all of Clayton, and Linda Riley of Florida; 16 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; one sister, Florence White of Adams; four brothers, Allen and his companion Cathy of Clayton, Ted (Linda) of Rochester, Paul (Sheila) of Utica, and Norman of Sackets Harbor; one sister in law, Joan Fitchette of LaFargeville; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two daughters, Jackie Ann, who died in infancy, and Judy and her husband Dale Morrow, one granddaughter, April, one brother, John, one sister, Helen Donato, and one son in law, John Bond.
Donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, N.Y. 13601 or the SPCA of Jefferson County, 25056 Water St., Watertown, N.Y. 13601
