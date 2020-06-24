Peaceful protest of Gay Pride flag’s removal turns into celebration

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Love is more powerful than hate. That was the message of a peaceful gathering outside Watertown City Hall Wednesday.
Supporters of the LGBTQ community organized the gathering after a Watertown man removed the Gay Pride flag and stuffed into a city drop box.
The demonstrators celebrated the news that police arrested the man.
"We are showing that we will not be silenced and there is a supportive community here because Watertown is all inclusive. It doesn't matter if you're part of the LGBTQ community or if you're straight, Republican, Democrat. We are all here together to show we will not stand for hate and love will prevail," said Seth Hill, organizer.
The Pride flag will stay flying until the end of June, which is Gay Pride Month.
