Police arrest man who removed Pride flag

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The man who removed the Gay Pride flag at Watertown City Hall has been arrested.
City police charged 36 year old Donnie Barrigar with a misdemeanor count of third-degree criminal tampering.
Barrigar, in an interview with 7 News, said he took down the flag Saturday because it was “mocking God and it’s mocking all the good Christians we have in our community.”
Police said Wednesday that Barrigar was being held for arraignment.
The rainbow colored flag is a symbol of social equality, individuality and hope for the LGBTQ community and its supporters.
Saturday, it was raised for the second year in a row and was scheduled to fly for the weekend.
Barrigar uploaded a video to his YouTube page of him taking down the flag and stuffing it into a city drop box.
The removal angered many in Watertown and even drew the attention of Governor Cuomo, who said he was “disgusted” and wanted Barrigar to be “held accountable for this repugnant attack against the LGBTQ community.”
The flag has since been secured to the flag pole and will fly for the remainder of June.
