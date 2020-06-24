Ruby M. LaVere, 95, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ruby M. LaVere, 95, Watertown and formerly from Lorraine passed away Tuesday, June 23rd at her home while under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 27th at the Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service 11am – 2pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Ellisburg Cemetery following the service.
Born August 12, 1924, in Watertown, she was the daughter of Roy and Mary Simpson Denny. Following her high school graduation in 1942 from Adams Central School, Ruby worked for a shell plant in Bagley and Sewal in Watertown, NY and she also worked as a school bus driver for the South Jefferson Central School system until her retirement in 1982.
Ruby married Lawrence LaVere in July of 1948. Larry passed away in November of 1995.
She is survived by her 3 sons and their wives, Gary and Kathy LaVere, Adams; Randy and Joanne LaVere, Adams; Dennis and Susan LaVere, Adams; her step-son, Lawrence LaVere, Jr. and his wife Mary, Watertown. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents Ruby was predeceased by her husband Larry, a son James, her step-children, Henry LaVere, Rose Marie Monica and her 4 sisters, Hazel, Blanche, Iva, Mary and 2 brothers, James and Elmar.
She was known by her family as an avid card player.
Ruby was a past member of the Adams Grange, The Merry Neighbors, The Wednesday Club of the Lorraine Church, The Lorraine Senior Citizen’s Group and The Friends and Neighbors of Mannsville School.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ellisburg Cemetery, PO Box 31, Ellisburg, NY 13636, Lorraine United Methodist Church, 20560 Co Rt 189, Lorraine, NY 13659, Lorraine Volunteer Fire Department, 20876 Co Rt 189, Lorraine, NY 13659 or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
