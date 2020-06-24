School district mourns murdered senior, offers counseling for students

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Members of the Gouverneur Central School District are morning the death of 18 year old Treyanna Summerville, who was just days away from graduation.
On her way into high school, Summerville would often stop and talk to district Superintendent Lauren French.
"Always had a smile. Always interacted in terms of, 'Good morning, how are you doing today?' She was an outgoing, gregarious, kind, helpful young lady," said French.
French says Summerville, a senior, was taking criminal justice classes through BOCES.
Now the school district is working on a fitting way to honor Summerville right before Friday's graduation.
Summerville who was found dead Monday at her Rowley Street home.
"What hurts a single member of our family hurts all of us and compounding this is the fact that we are in graduation week and we are supposed to be at the peak moment of celebration for young adults," said French.
French says the school district has a crisis team to help counsel students, staff and parents.
On Thursday, the Gouverneur Community Center on Route 58 will be open for in-person counseling from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Counselors are available to meet virtually with students as needed.
Call 315-287-1900 and requests will be directed to a counselor.
