’Stronger Together’ fundraiser to benefit hospice

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hospice of Jefferson County is kicking off its “Stronger Together” fundraiser by selling t-shirts, hats and bags with the phrase.
Kathy Arendt of Jefferson County Hospice says "Stronger Together" honors the county and the work people do.
Proceeds from the items will help hospice take care of residents and patients.
"We are a not for profit organization and every dollar counts for us to be able to stay open, have our nurses travel through the five counties they travel through to take care of the patients," said Arendt.
People can order items until July 10 at jeffersonhospice.org.
