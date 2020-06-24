Taste NY Market reopens

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Taste NY Market at the North Country Welcome Center is now open.
Michael Myers of Cornell Cooperative Extension talked about it during an interview on 7 News This Morning.
The store features the products of around 50 local vendors. It’s located at the base of the Thousand Islands International Bridge near Alexandria Bay.
The store is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
You can visit taste.ny.gov to find out more. You can also visit the welcome center’s Facebook page.
