Tuesday’s primary turnout: low, but no record

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Voter turnout in the north country for Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary was low.
No surprise there: Joe Biden is already the nominee. There wasn’t a lot of point in voting. Add to that COVID-19, and you had all the makings for a low turnout.
But what I didn’t remember until I checked the files was this: Tuesday’s turnout was nowhere near the lowest on record.
You don’t have to go too far back - to 2004 - to find a year when far fewer Democratic voters voted in their party’s presidential primary.
Here are the numbers I compiled this morning. They are probably off a little because absentee ballots are still being received at the local boards of elections, and because early voting in St. Lawrence County might include some people who aren’t Democrats. But they give you an idea of what the votes has been like since 2004.
Democratic Presidential Primary
Jefferson County 2020: 3397 votes (905 in-person, 83 early votes, 2409 absentees)
Jefferson County 2016: 5,285
Jefferson County 2008: 5,165
Jefferson County 2004: 1988
Lewis County 2020: 695 votes (237 in-person, 27 early votes, 431 absentees)
Lewis County 2016: 1,214
Lewis County 2008: 1,244
Lewis County 2004: 518
St. Lawrence County 2020: 5,278 votes (1,764 in-person, 162 early votes, 3,352 absentees)
St. Lawrence County 2016: 7,646
St. Lawrence County 2008: 7,345
St. Lawrence County 2004: 2,854
2004 was the year Democrats nominated John Kerry to run for president against George Bush.
***
I’m not sure what to make of this. Joe Biden won easily in the north country Tuesday night - he got 66 percent of the vote in Jefferson County, 61 percent of the vote in Lewis County and just under 60 percent of the vote in St. Lawrence County.
But Bernie Sanders, who ended his campaign in early April, still got a significant vote. Sanders got 22 percent of the Democratic vote in Jefferson County, 22 percent in Lewis County and 24 percent in St. Lawrence County.
Remember, this is Sanders-friendly country when it comes to Democrats; he beat Hillary Clinton in all three counties in 2016. But that was a different world - Clinton was the clear leader in the race, but Sanders was still actively campaigning. This year, he’s been off the road for two and a half months.
So what does this year’s vote mean? Is it a sign of the split in the Democratic Party between centrists and progressives? A lack of enthusiasm for Biden? One final show of loyalty to Sanders from his ardent fan base?
For what it’s worth, Biden under-performed in northern New York, when compared to the state as a whole, where he collected 72 percent of the Democratic vote to Sanders’ 18 percent.
