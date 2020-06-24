Wandering bear pays a visit to Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A bear created quite a stir Wednesday after it was spotted wandering around Potsdam.
Witnesses first spotted the animal coming from the direction of the Raquette River.
The bear, which officials said was about 18 months old, visited Ives Park, climbed a couple of trees and took a 2 hour nap in one of them.
Village police and officials with the state Department of Environmental Conservation kept an eye on the bear as he slept.
People, who gathered to take pictures, were kept at a safe distance.
“He was charging out of the river and he ran up a tree and it was really cool,” said Megan Saber, a witness. “Scared, but it was super cool to see a bear in Potsdam.”
After the bear awoke from his nap, he took a dip in the Raquette River and swam to an island.
