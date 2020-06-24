Zoo, Boldt Castle to reopen under Phase 4

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Family YMCA has COVID-19 precautions in place.
Chief Executive Officer Denise Young says they were preparing to open as part of Phase 4.
"We had planned to open on Monday," she said.
But according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, those plans will have to wait.
Gyms, malls, and movie theaters aren't eligible to open when the final phase starts Friday.
"We were disappointed and we are sure that our community was disappointed that they couldn't come in. So, we're looking forward to that happening," said Young.
Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray says this is another example of inconsistencies in the state's reopening plan.
"You can look at different scenarios and come up with a lot of different inconsistencies, right? Protests, graduations," he said.
But Gray says these businesses shouldn't have to wait the typical two weeks to reopen.
"It is a delay, but it's not going to be a full cycle," he said.
Watertown's Thompson Park Zoo is part of Phase 4 reopening, but officials here say they won't be opening right away.
"We're comfortable we'll be able to open on Saturday morning," said zoo Executive Director Larry Sorel.
He says patrons will have to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Indoor facilities will be kept to a third of their regular capacity, but Sorel says they don't expect to limit outdoor attendance.
"Since we have so much space, there technically is a limit, but 30 percent of that is higher than our normal attendance," he said.
People will also get to visit Boldt Castle again in Phase 4.
Thousand Islands Bridge Authority Executive Director Tim Sturick says they'll open for Saturday and Sunday and then focus on Fourth of July Weekend.
"Our busiest weekend of the year historically. From that point we'll determine, does it make sense to expand our number of days open, or keep it to a weekend schedule," he said.
Sturick says they expect attendance to be down this year, especially since the U.S. - Canadian border remains closed until at least July 21.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.