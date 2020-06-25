Academic All-Star: Carina Willard

June 25, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 2:50 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Carina Willard, a senior at Heuvelton Central School.

Carina is 6th in her class and was flag captain for marching band, did competitive swimming at Ogdensburg Free Academy, and was a mentor for the Learn to Lead program at Heuvelton.

She plans to attend Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and hopes to work at a children’s hospital as a pharmacist someday.

