Academic All-Star: Carina Willard

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Carina Willard, a senior at Heuvelton Central School.
Carina is 6th in her class and was flag captain for marching band, did competitive swimming at Ogdensburg Free Academy, and was a mentor for the Learn to Lead program at Heuvelton.
She plans to attend Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and hopes to work at a children’s hospital as a pharmacist someday.
Watch her full interview with Les Shockley above.
