Allison G. Walts, 93, formally of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Allison G. Walts 93 of Las Vegas NV formally from Evans Mills, NY passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020.
He was born on February 3, 1927. He was the son of Clinton and Alta Walts Evans Mills NY. He was raised and operated the family farm on Goulds Corner Rd until the 80′s. He then worked as security in Fulton and Jefferson County before retiring and moving to Las Vegas.
He was a lifetime member of the Masons where he was a past grand master in the Evans Mills Masonic Hall. He enjoyed fishing, Nascar, baseball and hockey.
He married Rose A Pritchard on August 25, 1946. He is survived by his wife Rose. His sons Gerald Walts, Evans Mills. Leon (Beverly) Walts Adams, NY, Randy (Peggy) Albuqerque, New Mexico Richard (Mary) Las Vegas NV and daughter Karin(Jamie)Davis Massena NY. Also 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
There will be no services. A celebration of life will be in Vegas at a later time.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Philadelphia Masonic Lodge 916 c/o Mark Gleason.
Online condolences may be made at hartandbrucefh.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.