ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Benjamin M. Cole, 30, of Alexandria Bay passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Ben’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.