Canadians not affected by visa suspensions, organization says

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An executive order signed by President Donald Trump suspending entry into the United State by holders of certain visas does not apply to Canadians.
That’s from a Facebook post by the Canadian Association of New York (CANY).
CANY says they’ve learned that the suspension of L-1, H-1B, H-2B and J work visas doesn’t apply to Canadian citizens because they are “visa exempt,” unlike other people from countries.
When Canadians receive these visas, they are not required to attend a Consulate or Embassy to have a formal work visa foil issued. They simply receive a work visa stamp in their passport.
An order signed by Trump on Monday extended a ban on green cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year and added many temporary work visas to the freeze, many of which are used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.
The administration says the measure is a way to free up jobs in an economy reeling from the coronavirus.
