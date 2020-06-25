COVID-19: 1 new case in St. Lawrence County, 0 in Jefferson

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new case of COVID-19 was reported Thursday in St. Lawrence County, bringing the total number of cases there to 217.
Of those cases, 212 have been released from isolation.
No one is hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
To date, 16,515 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
Jefferson County’s total number of people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus remains at 87.
Officials said one person is hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 80 have recovered from the virus.
There are 65 people in precautionary quarantine, 21 in mandatory quarantine and 6 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 7,441 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.