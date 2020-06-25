Edward F. Fleury, 63, of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edward F. Fleury, 63, a longtime resident of Wallace Road, unexpectedly passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home.
Edward was born July 31, 1956 in Massena, the son of the late Lyle and Gladys (Sears) Fleury. He was a 1976 graduate of Massena High School. He married Gisele Pomainville and was blessed with 2 sons. Their marriage later ended but, remained dear friends.
Edward was a New York State Corrections Officer, retiring from Franklin Correction in Malone. He also had a great love for farming, along with his son Josh. He cherished the times he was able to spend with his family and enjoyed camping. He was a great fan of the Boston Bruins, NY Mets, NASCAR, and John Wayne movies.
Ed is survived by his sons and their companions, Joshua Fleury and Lexy Aslanian of Louisville and Todd Fleury and Jennifer Jandreau of Constable; his grandchildren, Monique, Isabella, Autumn, Ryan, Isabelle, Wyatt and was anxiously awaiting the birth of Bennett Lyle in September. He is also survived by his sisters and their husbands, Charlene and Edgar Pickereign of Haines City, Florida and Carol and Jerry Tucker of Harrisville; and many nieces and nephews.
At his request there will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held July 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Louisville Arena Pavillon, 44 Arena Drive, Chase Mills (Louisville). Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
