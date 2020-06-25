Health officials remind public how to wear and clean a face mask

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wear it and wash it! We're speaking of face masks.
Health officials say wearing a mask is an effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but they've noticed some people wearing them incorrectly, like keeping noses out, frequently touching the masks or not washing them.
Health officials urge people to wear them in a correct and clean way.
"It's good to have multiple masks. That way you can put one in the laundry for the night, you can wear a different one the next day. You want to make sure it's a clean mask that you're putting on because it is going over your nose and your mouth and those are ways that any kind of bacteria or virus can enter your body," said Ashley Waite, Lewis County Public Health director.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends you wash or sanitize your hands before putting on your mask, whenever you touch the mask and when you take it off.
The CDC also says you should not push the mask under your chin when you’re not using it.
