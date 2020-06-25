Horold S. Larock, 88, of Lisbon

Born in 1931 to Stanley and Doris (Stevenson) Larock, he was a veteran of the US Army. In 1957 he married Geraldine Rose in the Canton United Methodist Church. During his life he was a factory worker and truck driver, but perhaps his most important contribution was to his family as a steadfast and wonderful example of patience, endurance and optimism. He was a musician who taught himself to play guitar and fiddle. His later life interests included puzzle books and listening to country music from his generation, watching NASCAR and major league baseball, and spending quality time with his family and the family pets. While he was able he thoroughly enjoyed daily visits to the Donut King in Ogdensburg where he would always find someone to pass the time with. He always had a knack for striking up a conversation with anyone willing to participate.