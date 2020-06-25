Hospice sells ‘Jefferson County: Stronger Together’ apparel

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hospice of Jefferson County is selling apparel with a message: Jefferson County is stronger together.
Hospice’s Kathy Arendt said it’s a fundraiser for the organization.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
She said it’s a way for people to come together and be proud of everything they’ve accomplished over the last few months.
Hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, polos, and tote bags are available. Umbrellas and other items will be available soon.
You can buy them at jeffersonhospice.org, the Hospice Facebook page, or companycasuals.com/jeffersoncountystrongertogether.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.