Hospice sells ‘Jefferson County: Stronger Together’ apparel

June 25, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT - Updated June 25 at 7:45 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hospice of Jefferson County is selling apparel with a message: Jefferson County is stronger together.

Hospice’s Kathy Arendt said it’s a fundraiser for the organization.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

She said it’s a way for people to come together and be proud of everything they’ve accomplished over the last few months.

Hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, polos, and tote bags are available. Umbrellas and other items will be available soon.

You can buy them at jeffersonhospice.org, the Hospice Facebook page, or companycasuals.com/jeffersoncountystrongertogether.

