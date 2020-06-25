How will NY control travel from COVID-19 hot spots?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York has battled back COVID-19, but other states in the country are now seeing big spikes. Because of that, Governor Cuomo says people traveling to New York state from hot spots will have to quarantine for 2 weeks.
"We worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down. We don't want to see it go up because a lot of people come into this region and they could literally bring the infection with them," said Cuomo.
So where do people who summer in the north country come from?
“Most of our seasonal residents are from New Jersey, Florida, and then Rochester and Syracuse,” said Scott Aubertine, town of Lyme supervisor.
New Jersey is not on the quarantine list. Florida is. But Aubertine says there aren’t a lot of people from Florida in the town of Lyme so he’s not that concerned and the same goes for Sackets Harbor.
“Most of our traffic in the Sackets Harbor area and probably the north country really comes from the Rochester and Syracuse area. People have cottages up here that they usually live in the state and most people travel to this region within the state,” said Mayor Eric Constance.
But how do you track where people are coming from?
"It's difficult at best to try to track that, especially with people driving," said Scott Gray, Jefferson County Board of Legislators chair.
And who monitors the roads? Law enforcement, specifically, state troopers. But they say they will not just randomly stop you if you're driving a car with out of state plates.
In a statement to 7 News, state police say drivers can only be stopped if they've committed a traffic violation or for other law enforcement purposes.
They say the troopers are there to educate drivers and take appropriate action if necessary.
"This gets enforced by the people themselves. If you notice, most of the reports that the state gets have been from other residents who have called in. I think the people will enforce it good themselves," said Aubertine.
Meanwhile, the 10th Mountain Division tells people to have military IDs with them.
