Marlene A. Quarry, 80, of Gouverneur

Marlene was born in Fowler on February 11, 1940 to the late John H. and Louetta M. (Lacy) Backus. She went to several Gouverneur area schools and graduated from Harrisville High School in 1958. She attended night school to receive a certificate to be a teacher’s aide. She worked as a teacher’s aide at All Saints Academy in Middletown, RI for 7 years before retiring in June of 2005. She had also operated a ceramic shop in Middletown and was very interested in genealogy. Marlene loved to sing with her family and in church and enjoyed reading.