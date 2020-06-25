Ogdensburg adds extra money to open, run pool safely during pandemic

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg plans to spend an extra $20,000 to make sure its pool protects swimmers from COVID-19 when it opens this summer.
During city council's Monday meeting, lawmakers unanimously approved adding the money to the proposed budget.
The original proposal was to spend $35,000 to open and run the Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool this summer.
However, lawmakers decided it would take another $20,000 to comply with Centers for Disease Control guidelines for pools during the pandemic.
Assistant City Manager Andrea Smith said the city hopes to open the pool in time for the July 4 holiday, but it looks like it might not happen until July 7.
The pool will be open 6 hours a day, 5 days a week, and will offer only open swimming, no lessons, she said.
