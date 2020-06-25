Police identify 3 injured in Wednesday’s roof collapse

TOWN OF LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - State Police have identified the 3 construction workers who were injured in Wednesday’s roof collapse near Black River.
According to police, 38 year old Lee Trickey of Theresa suffered severe internal injuries and was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and was listed in critical condition.
The other 2 workers, 38 year old John Turpin of Carthage and 29 year old Lucas Conklin of Watertown, sustained minor injuries.
Turpin was taken to Carthage Area Hospital, while Conklin went to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment.
Police said numerous construction workers were setting roof trusses on a structure at Black River Plumbing, Heating & AC at 29642 County Route 50 in the town of LeRay when high winds caused several roof trusses to topple.
One worker feel approximately 40 feet to the ground.
Two other workers, who were inside the structure as the roof collapsed, suffered minor injuries.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the Black River Police Department and Black River Fire Department.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the collapse.
